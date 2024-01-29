Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition

Leaders from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division induct seven Field Artillerymen into the Honorable Order of St. Barbara in a ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on January 18, 2024. The ceremony recognizes the efforts and contributions of past and present artillerymen. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)

