Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition

Leaders from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, host a St. Barbara’s day ceremony on behalf of both the Battalion, and the 10th Mountain Division on January 18, 2024, at Al Asad Air Base. Seven Field Artillerymen were inducted into the Honorable Order of St. Barbara. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)

