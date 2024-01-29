Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition

AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq — Traditions take many shapes. They serve as narratives handed down through generations, offering insights into our history and culture while fostering connections. On Jan. 18, 2024, the 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, known as "Task Force Redleg," upheld a significant military tradition by inducting seven Soldiers into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The battalion is deployed with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.



The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara is reserved for those who have displayed exceptional professional competence and significant contributions to the field artillery, honoring the devotion and contributions of individuals like Saint Barbara.



Legend has it that Saint Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen, was tragically beheaded by her own father, a nobleman in the Roman Empire, for her devotion to Christianity. Shortly after, in a twist of fate, her father was struck down by lightning during a sudden, violent storm. Consequently, Saint Barbara is revered as the patroness of those facing thunderstorms, fire, explosions, or the risk of sudden death.



In the early days of warfare, artillerymen often encountered cannon misfires, muzzle bursts, and weapon explosions. Artillery crews turned to Saint Barbara for protection. She has been protecting artillerymen for hundreds of years and has become an integral part of the Field Artillery’s heritage. Today, she continues to be honored as the patron saint for all artillerymen, depicted standing by a cannon or holding a chalice and sacramental wafer.



“Upholding tradition through Saint Barbara is a powerful way to maintain focus as the Brigade eradicates Daesh, advises the Iraqi military, and defends bases across theater, all the while defeating attacks from Iranian Aligned Militia Groups. Our Soldiers will remember that we gathered to celebrate our history and recognize modern artillery excellence in our inductees,” said Lt. Col. Russell Lemler, the 2-15 FA Battalion Commander.



Soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, gathered to witness the induction of Staff Sgt. Chaz Millett, Staff Sgt. Christopher Hart, Staff Sgt. Jeremy Hill, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joseph Thigpen, Capt. Lawton McGahey, Capt. Tori Gardner, and Capt. Matthew Fortuna.



The occasion was marked with the traditional artillery grog, provided by the Battery’s Section Chiefs, which included various juices and energy drinks, staples of CENTCOM deployments. Although grog ingredients are historically provided by Battery and Battalion leadership, junior leaders took an active role in the ceremony by contributing their own mixtures. The grog was capped off with Command Sgt. Maj. John Folger’s addition of Iraqi dirt from the firing point, symbolizing the Battalion’s current deployment in the Middle East. Each inductee then cited the Oath of Saint Barbara, toasted to the order, and fired a 105mm illumination round from the M119A3 Howitzer at the Battalion Commander’s order.



When the formal portion of the induction ceremony ended, Capt. Christian Mills and 1st Sgt. Brandon Burchell of the Bulldog Battery recognized their Soldiers with a Battery morale patch and red socks, a historical tribute symbolizing the significance of the term "Redleg." The scarlet color remains a representation of the Artillery branch, a lineage that traces back to the height of the Civil War, when artillerymen distinguished themselves by wearing red stripes down the legs of their uniforms.



Capt. Mills stated, “Bulldog Battery, 2-15 FA considers tradition a key tenant of the unit’s identity. Whether it be our Mascot Arty, a stone bulldog who has accompanied us on several deployments, or red socks with guidon patches, it’s the little things that build the bigger picture of who we are and where we come from. While others seek shelter, we man the guns. That’s what we do as Redlegs.”



The ceremony was significant for the battalion, adding another page to the history book. 2-15 FA remains committed to honoring traditions and acknowledging the efforts of Artillerymen past and present.

