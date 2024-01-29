Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition [Image 3 of 6]

    Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    01.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black 

    2-15 Field Artillery Battalion

    U.S. Army Spc. Sean Wiesing, a Canon Crewmember assigned with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, receives a morale patch and a pair of red socks from Capt. Christian Mills, the Battery commander, during a St. Barbara induction ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on January 18, 2024. The red socks are a representation of the Artillery branch lineage that traces back to the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)

    This work, Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

