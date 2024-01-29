U.S. Army Spc. Sean Wiesing, a Canon Crewmember assigned with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, receives a morale patch and a pair of red socks from Capt. Christian Mills, the Battery commander, during a St. Barbara induction ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on January 18, 2024. The red socks are a representation of the Artillery branch lineage that traces back to the Civil War. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)
Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition
