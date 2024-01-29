U.S. Army Chief Warrant 3 Joseph Thigpen, one of the seven inductees, fires a 105mm illumination round from the M119A3 Howitzer during a St. Barbara induction ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on January 18, 2024. Thigpen is the Targeting Officer for 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 01:19
|Photo ID:
|8222943
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-XQ901-5417
|Resolution:
|4112x3712
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT