    Honorable Order of Saint Barbara: Celebration, Fellowship, and Tradition [Image 2 of 6]

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    01.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black 

    2-15 Field Artillery Battalion

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant 3 Joseph Thigpen, one of the seven inductees, fires a 105mm illumination round from the M119A3 Howitzer during a St. Barbara induction ceremony at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on January 18, 2024. Thigpen is the Targeting Officer for 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    10th Mountain Division
    Iraq
    2-15 FA
    Allons
    Saint Barbara
    TF Redleg

