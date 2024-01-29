The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Brown-Stobbe, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental specialist, uses a speed handle to remove fasteners on an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024. The team, comprised of a pilot, maintainers and a public affairs specialist, attend both national and international air shows every year to complete their mission of inspiring future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8221612
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-AM378-2345
|Resolution:
|3813x2542
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
