Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season [Image 2 of 6]

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, uses a speed handle to remove fasteners on an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024. The team source their team members from the three Fighter Generation Squadrons assigned to Shaw AFB: the 55th Shooters, 77th Gamblers and 79th Tigers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8221608
    VIRIN: 240129-F-AM378-2228
    Resolution: 4052x2701
    Size: 934.84 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season
    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crew chiefs
    maintenance
    maintainers
    viper demo team
    f-16 demonstration team
    viper demonstration team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT