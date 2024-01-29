U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, uses a speed handle to remove fasteners on an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024. The Viper Demonstration Team travel to around 25 shows yearly, both nationally and internationally, to showcase the F-16’s combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:07 Photo ID: 8221610 VIRIN: 240129-F-AM378-2326 Resolution: 4281x2851 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.