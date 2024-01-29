U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated electrical and environmental specialist, performs maintenance inspections on an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024. The team travels across the U.S. and internationally to perform at air shows, enhancing community relations and positively influencing U.S. Air Force recruiting and retention. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8221611
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-AM378-2332
|Resolution:
|4524x3016
|Size:
|933.1 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT