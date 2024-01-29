U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, performs motor inspections on an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024. The Viper Demonstration Team consists of three dedicated crew chiefs, an environmental and electrical systems specialist and avionics specialist who all perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on the aircraft assigned to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:07 Photo ID: 8221606 VIRIN: 240129-F-AM378-2222 Resolution: 4053x2702 Size: 957.64 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.