U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, performs motor inspections on an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024. The Viper Demonstration Team consists of three dedicated crew chiefs, an environmental and electrical systems specialist and avionics specialist who all perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on the aircraft assigned to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8221606
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-AM378-2222
|Resolution:
|4053x2702
|Size:
|957.64 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
