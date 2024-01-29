Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, uses a ratchet to remove fasteners on an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 29, 2024. F-16 maintainers attend six months of technical school training before arriving at their first duty station where they then complete one year of on-the-job training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform jet maintenance during the off season [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    crew chiefs
    maintenance
    maintainers
    viper demo team
    f-16 demonstration team
    viper demonstration team

