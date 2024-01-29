U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Harness, left, senior enlisted advisor,2nd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, 11th Infantry Division, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Max Stauffer, C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, pull in straps used by U.S. Army Eleventh Airborne troops after their jump from the aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2024. Alaska is a power projection platform enabling rapid deployment of ready and capable forces across the Northern Hemisphere to support U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 20:15 Photo ID: 8220697 VIRIN: 240130-F-KU811-1432 Resolution: 5133x3415 Size: 3.54 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.