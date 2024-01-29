Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 13 of 13]

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Harness, left, senior enlisted advisor,2nd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, 11th Infantry Division, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Max Stauffer, C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron, pull in straps used by U.S. Army Eleventh Airborne troops after their jump from the aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2024. Alaska is a power projection platform enabling rapid deployment of ready and capable forces across the Northern Hemisphere to support U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8220697
    VIRIN: 240130-F-KU811-1432
    Resolution: 5133x3415
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airdrop
    11th Airborne Division
    ALCOM

