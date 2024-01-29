Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 11 of 13]

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division prepare to jump from a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2024. Alaska is a power projection platform enabling rapid deployment of ready and capable forces across the Northern Hemisphere to support U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8220694
    VIRIN: 240130-F-KU811-1405
    Resolution: 3930x2615
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airdrop
    11th Airborne Division
    ALCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT