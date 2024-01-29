U.S. Army paratroopers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division give the “thumbs up” as they prepare for their jump from a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2024. Regular joint training, exercises, and operations allow Alaskan Command to demonstrate capabilities critical for integrated deterrence and layered defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8220672
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-KU811-1281
|Resolution:
|2412x1605
|Size:
|1020.47 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
