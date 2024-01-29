U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Palmer, crew chief,176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares the hose for a jet engine heater for a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2024. The regular joint training exercises enhance interoperability between the service branches and improves the effectiveness of Arctic-capable forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8220670
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-KU811-1091
|Resolution:
|4431x2948
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
