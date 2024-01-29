Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley, 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Army Alaska senior enlisted leader, followed by Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Army Alaska commander, observe U.S. Army paratroopers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division as they prepare for an airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2024. Regular joint training, exercises, and operations allow Alaskan Command to demonstrate capabilities critical for integrated deterrence and layered defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

