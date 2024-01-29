Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 7 of 13]

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Vern B. Daley, 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Army Alaska senior enlisted leader, followed by Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, 11th Airborne Division and U.S. Army Alaska commander, observe U.S. Army paratroopers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division as they prepare for an airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2024. Regular joint training, exercises, and operations allow Alaskan Command to demonstrate capabilities critical for integrated deterrence and layered defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8220679
    VIRIN: 240130-F-KU811-1323
    Resolution: 5091x3387
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airdrop
    11th Airborne Division
    ALCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT