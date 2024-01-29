Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 1 of 13]

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Palmer, crew chief,176th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, waits atop a ladder as Tech. Sgt. Tyler Mendes (middle) and Senior Airman Jonathan Galindo, expediter and crew chief respectively, assigned to 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare a jet engine heater for a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2024. Regular joint-training exercises like this enhance interoperability between the service branches and improves the effectiveness of Arctic-capable forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8220664
    VIRIN: 240130-F-KU811-1057
    Resolution: 3184x2118
    Size: 747.68 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations
    Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airdrop
    11th Airborne Division
    ALCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT