U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, followed by Command Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, senior enlisted leader, Alaskan NORAD region, Alaskan Command, and command chief, Eleventh Air Force, observe U.S. Army paratroopers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division as they prepare for an airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 30, 2024. Regular joint training, exercises, and operations allow Alaskan Command to demonstrate capabilities critical for integrated deterrence and layered defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 20:15 Photo ID: 8220675 VIRIN: 240130-F-KU811-1311 Resolution: 5013x3335 Size: 3.83 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Air Force leadership oversee a joint training exercise demonstrating capabilities critical to Arctic operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.