U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zackery Hasty, 54th Operations Support Squadron senior watch supervisor, looks through his binoculars to locate aircraft on the flightline at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. Air traffic controllers operate air traffic systems to expedite the flow of all inbound and outbound aircraft on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:50 Photo ID: 8216445 VIRIN: 240124-F-MF417-1234 Resolution: 3577x2380 Size: 2.63 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 54th OSS ensures safe flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.