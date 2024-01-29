U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Indya Wiggins, 54th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, scans the runway for taxiway activity, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. Air traffic controllers operate air traffic systems to expedite the flow of all inbound and outbound aircraft on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:50 Photo ID: 8216431 VIRIN: 240124-F-MF417-1041 Resolution: 5542x3687 Size: 2 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 54th OSS ensures safe flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.