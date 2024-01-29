54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexis King, 54th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, monitors taxiway activity from the air traffic tower, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. ATC Airmen play a significant role in communicating fight patterns, weather information and are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

