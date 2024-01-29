54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kitt Kinsley (right), 54th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller trainer, monitors aircraft movement on the flight line at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. ATC’s transmit and listen to multiple frequencies at one time and are responsible for separating and directing aircraft movement during all flightline operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

