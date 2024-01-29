Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations [Image 6 of 9]

    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Indya Wiggins, 54th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller monitors aircraft movement on the flightline at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. ATC’s transmit and listen to multiple frequencies at a time and are responsible for separating and directing aircraft movement during all flightline operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8216437
    VIRIN: 240124-F-MF417-1230
    Resolution: 5651x3179
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    This work, 54th OSS ensures safe flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS

    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

    Tower
    flightline
    Holloman AFB
    Air Traffic Controller
    Aircraft
    54th OSS

