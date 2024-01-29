54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

An Airman from the 54th Operations Support Squadron uses the enhanced terminal voice switch machine to perform a line check at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. The ETVS control panel allows controllers to communicate with other ATC facilities through different radio frequencies and direct communication lines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

