54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

Airmen from the 54th Operations Support Squadron, monitor taxiway activity from the air traffic tower, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. ATC Airmen play a significant role in communicating fight patterns, weather information and are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

