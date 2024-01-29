Airmen from the 54th Operations Support Squadron, monitor taxiway activity from the air traffic tower, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. ATC Airmen play a significant role in communicating fight patterns, weather information and are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8216435
|VIRIN:
|240124-F-MF417-1167
|Resolution:
|5743x3230
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 54th OSS ensures safe flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
