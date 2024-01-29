Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations [Image 4 of 9]

    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 54th Operations Support Squadron, monitor taxiway activity from the air traffic tower, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 24, 2024. ATC Airmen play a significant role in communicating fight patterns, weather information and are responsible for clearing pilots during take-off and landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8216435
    VIRIN: 240124-F-MF417-1167
    Resolution: 5743x3230
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 54th OSS ensures safe flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations
    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations
    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations
    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations
    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations
    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations
    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations
    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations
    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    54th OSS ensures safe flight operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tower
    flightline
    Holloman AFB
    Air Traffic Controller
    Aircraft
    54th OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT