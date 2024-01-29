U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, work with Airmen from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard, to litter-carry simulated casualties into a C-17 Globemaster on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. The medics learned how to properly load simulated casualties onto a medically configured C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during aeromedical evacuation training as part of Devil Strike, a culminating training exercise to validate the unit’s preparedness ahead of a rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)
Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities
