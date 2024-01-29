Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities [Image 4 of 6]

    Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, unload simulated casualties from an M113A4 Armored Medical Evacuation Vehicle on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. The medics learned how to properly load simulated casualties onto a medically configured C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during aeromedical evacuation training as part of Devil Strike, a culminating training exercise to validate the unit’s preparedness ahead of a rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)

    VIRIN: 240124-A-SQ097-1306
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hannah Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

