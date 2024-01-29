Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities

U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, unload simulated casualties from an M113A4 Armored Medical Evacuation Vehicle on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. The medics learned how to properly load simulated casualties onto a medically configured C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during aeromedical evacuation training as part of Devil Strike, a culminating training exercise to validate the unit’s preparedness ahead of a rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)

