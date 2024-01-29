Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities

Photo By Spc. Hannah Stewart | U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hannah Stewart | U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, unload simulated casualties from an M113A4 Armored Medical Evacuation Vehicle on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. The medics learned how to properly load simulated casualties onto a medically configured C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during aeromedical evacuation training as part of Devil Strike, a culminating training exercise to validate the unit’s preparedness ahead of a rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – U.S. Army Paratroopers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, completed simulated aeromedical evacuation training, alongside Airmen, utilizing a North Carolina Air National Guard medically configured C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a field training exercise known as Devil Strike, Jan. 24, 2024.

“The purpose of today’s training was to learn how to load and transport casualties onto a medically configured C-17,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Stevens, a medical platoon sergeant assigned to 1st BCT.

The training began with a simulated mass casualty event where 30 Paratroopers were injured. The simulated casualties received immediate care onsite, were transported to a second location where their care continued while they waited for an air evacuation. Following this, 60 combat medics learned how to approach the aircraft with a field litter ambulance, load patients onto a C-17, and unload the aircraft properly.

Stevens added, “The training was conducted with engines running, load and offload, to simulate a combat environment.”

U.S. Army Maj. Alexandra Vane, the medical evacuation officer, assigned to 82nd Airborne Division Surgeon Cell, elaborated, “Today's training enables the continuum of care for critical patients and preserves military strength.”

This training is vital to both the Army and the Air Force. It provides Paratroopers and Airmen an opportunity to work as a team, utilizing resources from both military branches to accomplish a common mission.

“As the Army trains and prepares for large-scale combat operations,” explained Vane, “working side by side with our U.S. Air Force, aeromedical evacuation platforms will be critical to clear the battle space, preserve military strength and provide the best enroute critical care we can to our Soldiers at all times.”

The 82nd Airborne Division is built to protect the American people and its Paratroopers. This training was designed to simulate real world scenarios to ensure the safety and care of casualties and to secure the success of future airborne operations.

“Having the capability to transfer a large population of patients rapidly will enable ground forces to focus on current and future operations without the increased stress of managing overwhelming patient loads from the ground,” concluded Stevens.

The training, held on Holland Drop Zone, was a first for the Division and was part of Devil Strike, a culminating training exercise before the brigade’s scheduled rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, in March.