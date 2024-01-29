Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Airmen from the 145th Airlift Wing North Carolina Air National Guard, load simulated casualties into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. The medics learned how to properly load simulated casualties onto a medically configured C-17 during Devil Strike, 1st BCT’s culminating training exercise before a scheduled rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana, to test their readiness to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:23
    Photo ID: 8215553
    VIRIN: 240124-A-SQ097-1087
    Resolution: 5527x3685
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hannah Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities

    82nd Airborne Division
    C-17
    1st BCT
    All American
    Devil Strike

