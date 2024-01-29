U.S. Army combat medics assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Airmen from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard, unload simulated casualties on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. The medics learned how to properly load simulated casualties onto a medically configured C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as part of Devil Strike, a culminating training exercise as the brigade prepares for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana, to test their readiness to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 10:23 Photo ID: 8215554 VIRIN: 240124-A-SQ097-1108 Resolution: 5243x3495 Size: 1.58 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hannah Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.