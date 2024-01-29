A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard, lands on Holland Drop Zone, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024, during a culminating training exercise for U.S. Army 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. Airmen and U.S. Army combat medics worked together during the Division’s first aeromedical evacuation exercise in a field environment ahead of the brigade’s scheduled rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, in March. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)
Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities
