Paratroopers train on aeromedical evacuations, build airborne capabilities

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard, lands on Holland Drop Zone, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024, during a culminating training exercise for U.S. Army 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. Airmen and U.S. Army combat medics worked together during the Division’s first aeromedical evacuation exercise in a field environment ahead of the brigade’s scheduled rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, in March. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)

