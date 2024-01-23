National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, left, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, right, receive a briefing on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 09:17 Photo ID: 8211520 VIRIN: 240125-A-IW468-1967 Resolution: 5405x3603 Size: 7.02 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA's Day of Remembrance 2024 [Image 33 of 33], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.