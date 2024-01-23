Gravesite of Apollo 1 astronaut Roger Chaffee in Section 3 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 25, 2024. Flowers were laid at Chaffee’s gravesite as part of NASA’s Day of Remembrance where wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives furthering the cause of exploration and discovery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 09:17 Photo ID: 8211502 VIRIN: 240125-A-IW468-2477 Resolution: 5174x3449 Size: 11.44 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA's Day of Remembrance 2024 [Image 33 of 33], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.