National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Bill Nelson, left, and NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, right, place leis on the Space Shuttle Columbia Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 25, 2024. This was part of NASA’s Day of Remembrance where wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives furthering the cause of exploration and discovery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 09:17 Photo ID: 8211505 VIRIN: 240125-A-IW468-6291 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.04 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA's Day of Remembrance 2024 [Image 33 of 33], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.