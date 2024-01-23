NASA's Day of Remembrance 2024

Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment perform the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 25, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|01.25.2024
|01.26.2024 09:17
|8211518
|240125-A-IW468-5965
|5568x3712
|9.18 MB
|ARLINGTON, US
|1
|0
