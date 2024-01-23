NASA's Day of Remembrance 2024

Army National Military Cemeteries and Office of Army Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera, right, walks with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Bill Nelson, left, through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 25, 2024. Nelson was at ANC for NASA’s Day of Remembrance, where wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives furthering the cause of exploration and discovery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

