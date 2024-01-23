Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 25, 2024. The wreath was laid by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Bill Nelson and NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy who were at ANC for NASA’s Day of Remembrance, where wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives furthering the cause of exploration and discovery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 09:17 Photo ID: 8211517 VIRIN: 240125-A-IW468-7854 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.92 MB Location: ARLINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA's Day of Remembrance 2024 [Image 33 of 33], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.