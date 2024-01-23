U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army medical personnel prepare to load a simulated patient onto a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2024. The training event provided a platform for the different military branches and medical career fields to rehearse together in order to save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 04:26 Photo ID: 8211240 VIRIN: 240112-F-OP101-1112 Resolution: 7864x5243 Size: 4.2 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.