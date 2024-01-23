U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army medical personnel prepare to load a simulated patient onto a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2024. The training event provided a platform for the different military branches and medical career fields to rehearse together in order to save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 04:26
|Photo ID:
|8211240
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-OP101-1112
|Resolution:
|7864x5243
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
