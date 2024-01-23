U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures

U.S. Air Force Capt. Yanna Horsch, 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight (EAEF) nurse, prepares stretchers for medical evacuation training in a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2024. The mission of the Air Force AE system is to provide time sensitive, mission critical care to patients being transported between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

