U.S. Air Force Aeromedical Evacuation personnel assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight (EAEF) secure a simulated patient in a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2024. While providing medical support, the 10th EAEF transports service members requiring medical care via aircraft from deployed locations to accommodating hospitals outside the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 04:26 Photo ID: 8211237 VIRIN: 240112-F-OP101-1156 Resolution: 7511x5007 Size: 9.52 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.