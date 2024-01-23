Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight (EAEF) and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) prepare a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, to practice emergency medical procedures at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2024. While providing medical support, the 10th EAEF transports service members requiring medical care via aircraft from deployed locations to accommodating hospitals outside the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Surgeon Cell
    CCATT
    Wyoming ANG
    449 AEG
    Rogue
    406 AEW

