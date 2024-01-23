A U.S. Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) member, assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, runs a therapeutic oxygen line for training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2024. Members of the CCATT must stay ready and able to provide rapid response and life-saving medical capabilities in the air, on the ground and throughout their area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 04:26 Photo ID: 8211238 VIRIN: 240112-F-OP101-1101 Resolution: 7280x4853 Size: 6.91 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.