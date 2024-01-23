U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures

U.S. Air Force Aeromedical Evacuation and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) members prepare a C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, to practice emergency medical procedures at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2024. A CCATT consists of a physician, critical care nurse and a respiratory therapist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

