U.S. Air Force Capt. Sam Stilwell, Joint Personnel Recovery Center Aeromedical Evacuation (AE) Liaison Officer, briefs medical personnel prior to conducting training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2024. The mission of the Air Force AE system is to provide time sensitive, mission critical care to patients being transported between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 04:26
|Photo ID:
|8211233
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-OP101-1010
|Resolution:
|7842x5228
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, Army members practice emergency medical procedures [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
