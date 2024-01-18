35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities

A pilot assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron taxis before a flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan.19, 2024. The out-and-back consisted of six F-16 Fighting Falcons and a team of 11 multi-capable airmen from the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, to who forward deployed to Kadena Air Base to hone the agile combat employment principles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

