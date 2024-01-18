35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities

35th Fighter Generation Squadron members unload cargo before flying to Kadena Air Base for an agile combat employment mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 19, 2024. For most Airmen in the out-and-back, this was their first time working within an ACE mission, designed to test their ability to retrieve and refuel aircraft in unfamiliar locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

Date Taken: 01.19.2024