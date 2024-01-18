An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off for agile combat employment mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan.19, 2024. The 35th FS and 35th Fighter Generation Squadron members participated in an out-and-back mission with Kadena Air Base to practice ACE principles. The 8th Fighter Wing routinely trains ACE concepts, aligning with Pacific Air Forces’ warfighting priorities and keeping pace with evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 03:50 Photo ID: 8209391 VIRIN: 240119-F-EZ422-1647 Resolution: 4590x2582 Size: 4.5 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.