35th Fighter Generation Squadron members load cargo into an MC-12 Liberty before flying to Kadena Air Base at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan.19, 2024. A U.S. Army detachment from Osan Air Base flew the 35th FGS to Kadena Air Base ahead of an agile combat employment mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 03:50
|Photo ID:
|8209393
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-EZ422-1163
|Resolution:
|5425x3609
|Size:
|12.19 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT