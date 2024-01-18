An MC-12 Liberty taxis before taking off for an agile combat employment mission at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan.19, 2024. The 35th Fighter Generation Squadron left for Kadena AB via the MC-12 ahead of the F-16 Fighting Falcons' departure to set up a hot pit refueling station in support of the out-and-back mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 03:50 Photo ID: 8209392 VIRIN: 240119-F-EZ422-1243 Resolution: 5108x2873 Size: 6.81 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.