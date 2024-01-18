Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities [Image 4 of 7]

    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron board an MC-12 Liberty before flying to Kadena Air Base at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan.19, 2024. The 35th FGS and 35th Fighter Squadron participated agile combat employment mission, during which the 35th FGS worked with 18th Wing maintainers to conduct a hot pit refueling station at Kadena AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 03:50
    Photo ID: 8209394
    VIRIN: 240119-F-EZ422-1089
    Resolution: 3400x2262
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities
    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities
    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities
    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities
    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities
    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities
    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    ACE
    8th FW
    35th FS
    80th FS
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT