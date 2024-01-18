Members of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron board an MC-12 Liberty before flying to Kadena Air Base at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan.19, 2024. The 35th FGS and 35th Fighter Squadron participated agile combat employment mission, during which the 35th FGS worked with 18th Wing maintainers to conduct a hot pit refueling station at Kadena AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 03:50 Photo ID: 8209394 VIRIN: 240119-F-EZ422-1089 Resolution: 3400x2262 Size: 4.87 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Fighter, Fighter Generation Squadron hone agility capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.